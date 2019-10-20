Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 190 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

