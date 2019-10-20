Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,980 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $112.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

