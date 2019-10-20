Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,311,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance makes up about 37.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.42% of American National Insurance worth $1,322,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter worth $411,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the second quarter worth $93,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in American National Insurance during the second quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 62.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Insurance by 1.9% during the second quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.70. American National Insurance has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $155.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.67.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $956.68 million for the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

