Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.72 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $8.96 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

