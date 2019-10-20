Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.2% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $130.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

