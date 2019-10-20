Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 291 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $281.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $11,838,120. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day moving average is $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $230.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

