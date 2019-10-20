Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) a $620.00 Price Target

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been given a $620.00 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISRG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.00.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $36.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.25. 2,302,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,302. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 30.94%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,529.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,869 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $787,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 33,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.