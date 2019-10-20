Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) by 46.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 387,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBW opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at $151,967.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,700 shares of company stock worth $63,724. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

