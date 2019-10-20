Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $821.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

