Morgan Stanley Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $19.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLMN. MKM Partners set a $20.00 target price on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $603,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $685,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,012,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 341.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,170,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 905,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

