Morgan Stanley Has $6.80 Million Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $380,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth $510,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 95,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $28,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $81,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ETH opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $509.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

