Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 1,029.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $9,577,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 23.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $410.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.41. Penn Virginia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.