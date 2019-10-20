Morgan Stanley Purchases 9,800 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $28,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $116.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

