MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Northcoast Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens set a $82.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.90. 401,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,305. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

