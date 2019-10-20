M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 129,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.23. 1,010,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,674. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

In other news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

