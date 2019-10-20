Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. GMP Securities raised Mullen Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.42. 226,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$15.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of $777.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently -387.10%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

