MVL Hits 24-Hour Volume of $132,629.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $132,629.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MVL

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptology, Cashierest, IDCM, UEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

