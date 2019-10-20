National Bank Financial Cuts Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Price Target to C$14.50

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KML. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.93.

KML stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. Kinder Morgan Canada has a twelve month low of C$10.55 and a twelve month high of C$49.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.20.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.3697407 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

