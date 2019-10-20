National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National CineMedia worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $339,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 81.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in National CineMedia by 282.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 527,000 shares of company stock worth $4,001,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 307,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,470. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.72.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on National CineMedia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

