National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for National Fuel Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $44.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $42.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 221,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 416,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,964,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 816.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

