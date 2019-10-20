National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will post $338.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $338.00 million and the highest is $339.90 million. National Instruments posted sales of $346.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.60 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 11.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NATI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NATI opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.90. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,172,531.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $663,085 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,743,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,228,000 after buying an additional 1,299,706 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,278,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,671,000 after buying an additional 691,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,703,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,525,000 after buying an additional 57,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

