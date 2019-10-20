National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). National Instruments had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $334.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $663,085. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $4,223,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 50.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 261.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in National Instruments by 8.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.