Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,002,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233,256 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Navient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,099,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,906,000 after purchasing an additional 218,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,265,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Navient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,832,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,314,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Navient Corp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Navient Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

