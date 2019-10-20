Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Navient accounts for about 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Navient worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

NAVI opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Navient Corp has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

