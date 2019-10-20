Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NEPT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 339,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 107.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

