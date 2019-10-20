Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.66

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as low as $4.30. Net Element shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 1,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Net Element alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Net Element Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Net Element Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Element and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.