Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $415.00 at Loop Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital to $415.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $435.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.11.

NFLX stock traded down $18.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.30. Netflix has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

