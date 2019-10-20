NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTCT. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,705.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $66,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $273,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

