Neutral Dollar (NUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $902.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012242 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $96,851.00 and $902.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 105,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,204 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

