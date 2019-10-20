New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. CIBC set a $1.40 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 3,450,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,879,653. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Gold by 15.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,084,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

