New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.40, approximately 145,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 82,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $162.75 million for the quarter.

In other New Home news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of New Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $59,062.50. Insiders acquired 69,250 shares of company stock worth $155,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in New Home in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in New Home during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Home during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Home by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in New Home during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Home (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

