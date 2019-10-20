New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,522 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Media Investment Group were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWM. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 994,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,045,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 504,176 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 490,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 406,575 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Media Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Media Investment Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,799,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,067,000 after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,093.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $2,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,229.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEWM stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.15.

New Media Investment Group (NYSE:NEWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Media Investment Group had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $404.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.10%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on New Media Investment Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

New Media Investment Group Company Profile

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

