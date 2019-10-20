New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.77.

EDU stock opened at $113.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $117.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.78 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 12.97%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

