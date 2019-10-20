NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,978 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,105,000 after buying an additional 122,127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,333,000 after buying an additional 427,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,017,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $69.74 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

