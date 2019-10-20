NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Bank of America downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.96.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

