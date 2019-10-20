NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $340.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

