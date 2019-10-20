NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,776.73, for a total value of $1,563,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,960.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,258.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,757.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $884.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,774.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,846.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.