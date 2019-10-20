NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $962,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.39.

NYSE:CVS opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

