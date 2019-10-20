NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,466 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

