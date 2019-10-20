NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOO opened at $143.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.23. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $149.22.

