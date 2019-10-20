Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,932. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Nielsen by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

