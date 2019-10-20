Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Nike by 43.1% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock worth $45,961,980 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. ValuEngine cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

Shares of NKE opened at $96.10 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $96.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.