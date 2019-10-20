Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $979.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00223431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01155964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

