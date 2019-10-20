Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,920,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,205,000 after buying an additional 2,145,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,550,000 after buying an additional 7,054,145 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,357,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,641,000 after buying an additional 1,843,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,998,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,333,000 after buying an additional 261,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,014,000 after buying an additional 2,383,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $237,171.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $753,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $15.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.