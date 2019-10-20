Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,737 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Motors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $668,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nomura set a $38.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

