Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.89 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AES. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 204.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 373,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 250,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,931,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,458,000 after buying an additional 691,328 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 148,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on shares of AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $16.38 on Friday. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

