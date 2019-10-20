Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,017 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $19,529,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $1,816,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $95.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $108.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $855,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.