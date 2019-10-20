Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,112 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 49,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $141.25.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Mchale sold 12,306 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,563,600.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 3,302 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $430,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,581,078. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

