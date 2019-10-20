NOIA Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $74,587.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00041980 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.15 or 0.06126942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00042213 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,152,855 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

