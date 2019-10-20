Nomura Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $330.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Aegis decreased their price objective on Netflix from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $18.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

